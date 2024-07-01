Longhorn Network Officially Relaunches as Free Streaming Channel
Fans of the Longhorn Network can take a deep breath today.
Texas' move to the Southeastern Conference is coming with countless changes, one of them being how fans get their Longhorn sports content.
Though the 24/7 cable television network has been shut down with the switch to the SEC Network, the LHN will be relaunched as a streaming channel that will continue offering the content found in the cable network. And what is likely going to be the fans' favorite change -- this new platform will be free.
This new free version will be accessible on everyone's personal devices through the iOS and Android app, on the big screen through Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Chromecast, and on their website.
"Over the last several years, our Learfield Studios team has reimagined branded content production and distribution in college athletics, and it's a privilege to now deliver the same agile and creative capabilities to the University of Texas, its student-athletes, and the highly passionate Longhorns fans," said Cole Gahagan, President and Chief Executive Officer at Learfield. "This unique approach will combine a free, ad-supported model with behind-the-scenes content and live programming, maximizing distribution to Longhorns fans across the globe - all powered by Texas' rich sports history. We truly believe this will set the standard in college sports content programming and production, and we couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Chris (Del Conte), President Hartzell, and the Endeavor Streaming team."
Since its launch in 2011, the network has provided pre- and post-game coverage, as well as behind-the-scenes content and one-on-one exclusive interviews with Texas athletes. At its peak, it broadcasted around 200 live events every year including school graduation ceremonies and fashion shows.
These will now be part of the SEC Network.
Like the former Longhorn Network, the SEC Network is owned by ESPN and is accessible through, cable, satellite or streaming provider subscription.