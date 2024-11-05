4-Star Texas Longhorns Safety Commit Zelus Hicks Reclassifies to 2025 Class
The Texas Longhorns landed a massive commitment from 2026 Carrolton (GA) 4-star safety Zelus Hicks.
Now, however, Hicks will be coming to Austin a little bit earlier than expected.
On Tuesday, Hicks elected to reclassify from the 2026 to 2025 cycle, where he joins a Longhorns class that already ranked No. 6 in the country before his decision.
Ahead of his reclassification, Hicks ranked as the No. 3 safety and No. 29 overall player in the 2026 class, per the 247Sports Composite Ranking. Per ESPN, he is the No. 18 player and No. 1 safety in the class.
His ranking in the 2025 cycle has yet to be revealed.
Now that he has reclassified into the 2025 class, he will join five-star safety Jonah Williams on the back end, giving Texas one of the top tandems of safety commitments in the class.
Hicks committed to the Longhorns in mid-September and has received offers from programs like Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Ohio State, and many more. Texas offered Hicks back on May 1.
