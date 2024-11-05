Longhorns Country

Florida Gators vs. Texas Longhorns: How to Watch & Betting Odds

The Texas Longhorns start their sprint for the finish line in the SEC with this week's matchup against Florida at DKR.

TJ Krilowicz

Oct 26, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) hands the ball off to running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

A bye week helped The Texas Longhorns rest up after a close victory against Vanderbilt and it also propelled them up to the top-five again in the AP rankings.

The Texas Longhorns have their eyes on the SEC championship. They currently sit at 3-1 in conference standings which is below Georgia (5-1), Texas A&M (5-1), and Tennessee (4-1).

The next team in their path are the Florida Gators who have had a rough season both with performance and injury. Particularly at the quarterback position. Their backup D.J. Lagway hasn't been ruled out yet, but seemed to have been decently injured against Georgia.

The Gators suffered a 34-20 loss to Georgia last week but don't let the scoreboard confuse you. Although the Gators had only 228 total yards of offense compared to Georgia's 455, the game was tied at 20 apiece with only 7:29 left in the fourth quarter. The Gators' defense also forced three interceptions for the second game in a row.

Furthermore, the Gators have covered the spread in their last five games. A concerning stat when you conflict it with Texas's inability to cover the spread in their last two games. Will Florida keep the streak going or can Texas break their streak?

Here are the ways you can watch or listen to the game this Saturday and what the betting lines are:

How to watch No. 5 Texas vs. Florida:

  • Gameday: Saturday, November 9th, 2024
  • Location: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, TX)
  • Game Time: 11:00 a.m. CT
  • TV: ABC/ESPN+
  • Listen: Longhorn Radio Network

Full Updated Texas vs. Florida Betting Odds Via Draft Kings:

  • Over/Under: 48 (-110)
  • Moneyline: Texas (-1800), Florida (+1000)

