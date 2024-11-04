Florida Gators Not Ruling QB DJ Lagway Out vs. Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns are set to take their field after their bye week this Saturday vs. the Florida Gators in Austin.
However, it is unclear if the Gators will be at full strength.
During their loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday, the Gators lost star freshman QB DJ Lagway to a hamstring injury in the first half. Lagway was seen on the sidelines with crutches and his leg in a brace.
Fortunately for the Gators, however, it appears that Lagway avoided the worst-case scenario with the injury, and is still a candidate to take their field this weekend against Texas.
“The good news is we have positive information on that front. We do think that the injury is less significant. We do think there’s a pathway for recovery and a return," Florida head coach Billy Napier said. "He’s been doing well so far this morning, so we have not completely ruled him out, and I think a lot of that will be to be determined as we move our way throughout the week.”
At the time of his injury, Lagway had completed 2 of 6 passes for 47 yards and a score, and rushed four times for 18 yards.
The former No. 1 ranked QB in the 2024 took over as the starting QB for the Gators after former starter Graham Mertz was lost for the season vs. Tennessee with a torn ACL.
If Lagway is unable to go vs. Texas, fellow freshman Aiden Warner is expected to get the start. Warner was 7 of 22 for 66 yards against the Bulldogs.
Texas and Florida are set to kick off at 11 am CT at DKR.
