Longhorns QB Commit Dia Bell to Play in 2025 Under Armour All-American Game
Dia Bell, a four-star quarterback in the class of 2026 and committed to the Texas Longhorns, will play in the 2025 Under Armour All-American Game, a matchup that compiles the top high school players in the country.
Bell has been committed to Texas since June 17th, picking the Longhorns over Ohio State, Penn State, and fellow SEC members LSU and Florida.
Hailing from Fort Lauderdale and currently playing high school ball at American Heritage High School, Bell is ranked as the 17th-best player in the class, the fourth-best quarterback, and the second-best player from Florida according to On3's rankings.
Bell is also currently the highest of the three commits for Texas in the 2026 class according to 247 Sports. The others are four-star safety Zelus Hicks and three-star wide receiver Chris Stewart. The three commits help pull Texas to the seventh-strongest recruiting class so far for 2026.
Currently a junior, Bell is having his best year yet. Through six games, Bell has thrown 20 touchdowns already along with 1,657 yards which comes out to 276.2 yards per game. His completion rate is the highest of his high school career with a 71.5 completion percentage to go with a 140.5 QBR.
Throughout his career, Bell has thrown 3,976 yards for 44 touchdowns and only nine interceptions in his three years of starting.
Dia Bell is following in some big steps. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian has been able to pull some amazing quarterbacks in previous years, notably former five-star and current starter Quinn Ewers, and former five-star and current famed backup Arch Manning.
Furthermore, Bell's father is Raja Bell, a former NBA veteran, who has encouraged his son to play as many sports as he can, to find his true talent.
"I always liked both football and basketball growing up," Dia Bell told Sports Illustrated. "My family are big football fans. My grandfather played wide receiver in college and worked in the athletic department at the University of Miami when they were winning national championships. I put on pads for the first time when I was in third grade, and I’ve been hooked ever since.”
The date for the Under Armour All-American game has yet to be announced, but it will be played in Orlando, Florida, Bell's hometown state, and will be played sometime in January.