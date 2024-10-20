SEC Releases Statement on Texas vs. Georgia Officiating Controversy
AUSTIN -- The SEC released an official statement Saturday following No. 5 Georgia's 30-15 win over the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in Austin.
"With 3:12 to play in the third quarter of the Georgia at Texas game, Texas intercepted a pass at the Georgia 46-yard line and returned it to the Georgia 9 yard line. Texas was flagged for committing defensive pass interference on the play which resulted in Georgia maintaining the ball with a first down. The game officials gathered to discuss the play, which is permitted to ensure the proper penalty is enforced, at which time the calling official reported that he erred, and a foul should not have been called for defensive pass interference. Consequently, Texas was awarded the ball at the Georgia 9 yard line. While the original evaluation and assessment of the penalty was not properly executed, it is unacceptable to have debris thrown on the field at any time. The disruption of the game due to debris being thrown onto the field will be reviewed by the Conference office related to SEC sportsmanship policies and procedures."
Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron finished with two interceptions as a result of the overturned call. However, the Longhorns' effort on defense wasn't enough to overcome the offense's ineptitude against the Georgia defense.
No. 5 Texas will visit No. 25 Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville.