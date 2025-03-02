No. 1 Overall Recruit Visiting Texas Longhorns For Regular-Season Finale
AUSTIN -- Just one day after she led her Lubbock Monterey team to a state title, Aaliyah Chavez will be visiting the No. 1 Texas Longhorns for their matchup against Florida on Sunday, per OnTexasFootball.
Chavez is uncommitted but has narrowed her search down to three schools. She will announce her commitment on March 25 to either Texas, Oklahoma or South Carolina. In her storied high school career, she scored 4,796 total points, capping off her senior year with a 19-point performance in the state championship game. She was named the game's MVP.
She led the 5A Division II Monterey to its second-ever state championship and now will set her sights towards college basketball. All three teams that her decision is coming down to are ranked, as Texas is No. 1, South Carolina is No. 6 and Oklahoma is No. 13.
For Chavez, Texas is one of the hottest teams in the country and sits at the top of the AP poll and has made history several times this season. Playing in front of a sold out crowd, the Longhorns snapped South Carolina's 57-game conference win streak, winning 66-62.
The Longhorns have now sold out the Moody Center three times this season and will likely be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. With a win against Florida, the Longhorns will be co-champions of the SEC if South Carolina also wins.
Head coach Vic Schaefer has led the Longhorns to three Elite Eights in the five season he's been at Texas and previosly took Mississippi State to two national title games.
After winning a championship of her own, Chavez could witness the Longhorns win their first SEC title.
