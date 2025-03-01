Texas Longhorns Chance at SEC Tournament No. 1 Seed Could Come Down To Coin Flip
As the No. 1 Texas Longhorns take on the Florida Gators on Sunday, they will be competing for a share of the SEC regular season title. Currently, the Longhorns sit at the top of the table with the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks after splitting their series.
Both teams sit at 14-1 in conference play and if both teams win on Sunday, they will share the regular season title, meaning there will be no clear No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament. If both teams win on Sunday, the SEC will live stream a coin flip by Commissioner Greg Sankey at halftime of the LSU and Ole Miss game on the SEC Network.
Texas and South Carolina both play at 1 p.m., making the need for a coin toss instant at the start of the LSU game.
The result could be very simple and there may be no need for the coin flip. If Texas wins and South Carolina loses, the Longhorns will take the top seed. If South Carolina wins and Texas loses, the Gamecocks will be the No. 1 seed. If both teams lose, there will still be a coin flip as LSU is the third place team and has three losses.
To ensure that it is fair, the coin will have the Texas Longhorn on one side and the South Carolina Gamecock on the other. Sankey will toss the coin and flip it on the back of his hand and whichever logo is on top will be the No. 1 seed.
The Longhorns have already sold out the Moody Center for Sunday, their final regular-season home game. Head coach Vic Schaefer has pledged a $10,000 donation to the Neighborhood Longhorns Program if the team draws a crowd of 10,000 fans and it has already been matched by several organizations.
The game against Florida will tip off at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.
