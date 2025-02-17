Texas Longhorns Move Up In AP Poll After Win vs. LSU Tigers
AUSTIN -- In front of 10,542 fans, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns pulled off a 12-point comeback to beat the No. 5 LSU Tigers 65-58 in front of a sold-out crowd for the second game in a row Sunday at the Moody Center. The win was the 10 straight and third against a top-10 opponent, moving the Longhorns up once again in the AP Poll to the No. 2 spot.
The Longhorns received eight first-place votes, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish edged past Texas with 16, and the head-to-head win. The No. 2 ranking is the highest the Longhorns have held since Dec. 4, 2017. With USC beating UCLA, there are no undefeated teams left and the Bruins fell from the No. 1 spot to No. 3.
After beating LSU, head coach Vic Schaefer was complimentary of his team and how well they've played over a tough stretch. Texas seemingly faced the toughest SEC opponents all in a row, something no other team has come out unscathed from.
"Look, if anybody else has done what we've done, the resume, I'm all ears," Schaefer said. "You know, now we can't stub our toe down the stretch. But when you think about who this team has played and where we've had to play, I mean, it's crazy. I've never had a team like this that's played as many road games as many top 10 teams in top 20 teams during the course of the season."
Sitting at 26-2, the Longhorns' only losses have come on the road at Notre Dame and South Carolina. Since losing to South Carolina on Jan. 12, Texas has won 10 straight games. The Longhorns have an impressive resume including having beaten five top-10 teams and now sit at the top of the SEC standings.
The Longhorns have been dominant, all without having any time off. Texas will now have its first bye as it does not play until Jan. 24, when it travels to Georgia.
