Oregon Commit Dakorien Moore Makes Recruiting Pitch to Former Texas WR Johntay Cook II
Former five-star Texas Longhorns recruit Johntay Cook II has been active on X since leaving the team. As he looks for his next team, the receiver has been responding to certain posts that add to the speculation of where he will go.
The most recent post was a tweet talking about the potential Oregon Ducks receiving core being made of three former Texas high school wide receivers with Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and Johntay Cook II.
Here's Cook's II response:
In response to that, Dakorien Moore reposted and added his thoughts to it:
Dakorien Moore was a five-star receiver out of Duncanville High School. He was heavily recruited by the Longhorns, before he ultimately committed to the Oregon Ducks on July 4th. The other receiver Evan Stewart briefly committed to Texas back in 2021 before he de-committed and eventually signed to Texas A&M.
Now for Texas, they are seeing a player from their own state actively recruiting a former player of the team for someone else.
Johntay Cook II signed with Texas in 2022. In his freshman year, Cook II reeled in 136 yards on only eight receptions. It was expected that Cook II would see the field more this season with players like Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, and Jordan Whittington leaving for the draft, but he only had eight receptions for 137 yards eight games into the season.
To add more insult to injury, Cook II had not caught a pass for the last three games he was with his team and saw his snap count decease a lot with players like Deandre Moore Jr. taking over his role.
Cook II left the team on Nov. 7th, just a couple of days before the Florida Gators game. It's reported that the Oregon Ducks, Ole Miss Rebels, and Georgia Bulldogs have all contacted Cook II for his interest in them for next year.
