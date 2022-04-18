Dynamic DB Micah Bell Sets Up Official Visit To Notre Dame

Notre Dame will be hosting one of the most explosive athletes in the country when Micah Bell makes an official visit in June

Notre Dame is set to host one of the nation's most explosive athletes now that Houston (Texas) Kinkaid two-way standout Micah Bell has set up an official visit. Bell informed Irish Breakdown he will be on campus at Notre Dame the weekend of June 10th.

Notre Dame offered Bell recently back on March 17th, which added to an already impressive offer list that includes Texas, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, and Stanford among others.

247Sports ranks Bell as the nation's No. 55 overall player and the No. 8 cornerback.

The 5-11, 165-pound athlete did his biggest damage on the offensive side of the football, rushing for 1,118 yards and nine touchdowns on just 134 carries. That is a healthy 8.3 yard per carry average. Bell also averaged 34.8 yards per kick return and took one back for a touchdown. He shows truly elite speed with the ball in his hands and he'll likely get a chance to be a return man no matter what school he chooses.

Most schools are recruiting Bell as a defensive back, and he also chipped in with 18 total tackles and a tackle for loss on the defensive side of the football.

Bell is also a dynamic member of the school’s track and field program, posting personal bests of 10.62 seconds in the 100-meter dash and a 23’6” mark in the long jump. That explosiveness and long speed are both very evident on tape, showcasing huge upside at any and all positions he aligns.

With the recent decommitment of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett, cornerback has become an even bigger priority for the Notre Dame staff and Bell has been a player the staff has been working hard to build a connection with since the March offer.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter