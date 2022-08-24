Alabama, Georgia Among Teams Trending for Uncommitted SI99 recruits

Most of college football's top recruits in the SI99 have been on board with their future college program for some time. A few, like defensive lineman Xzavier McCloud (South Carolina) and wide receiver Ronan Hanafin (Clemson), have come off the board in the last two weeks.

The bulk of the 18 undeclared SI99 prospects appears in less of a rush, especially with their senior seasons and college football season all but beginning. It means more visits, this time of the game-weekend variety, could help make the picture that much clearer ahead of making a final call.

Sports Illustrated runs down each uncommitted top recruit for the very latest buzz on programs trending, timelines and more.

CB Cormani McClain (Ranked No. 2 Overall in SI99)

McClain has maintained a long-term decision plan, most likely pointing toward the end of the year, but Florida and Alabama have held the most buzz in this race for quite some time. While it’s too early to sleep on programs like Georgia and Miami, who could also be in line for visits, the Gators and Crimson Tide are most likely to get him on campus again before a decision comes down. Florida is expecting the state's top prospect back on campus for its opener against Utah.

DE Keon Keeley (No. 3)

Even before the nation's best pass rusher decommitted from Notre Dame, Nick Saban and Alabama have held the momentum in this recruitment. Of course Keeley was in Tuscaloosa to wrap up his summer visit schedule, accelerating the rumor mill on his potential reset of the process. Many other visits appear to be in line between now and a final decision, though, beginning with Ohio State the first weekend of September for its game against Notre Dame. Beyond the Tide and Buckeyes, the in-state Florida Gators are worth tracking in this one as well.

OT Samson Okunlola (No. 5)

The top blocker in the country‘s timeline has been the most fascinating element of this recruitment. At one point, it looked like a summer decision was most likely, to which the Miami Hurricanes would have appeared to be the program in the best shape to land a verbal commitment. The longer this one goes, however, programs like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan State, and even Oregon have to feel better about their chances. It appears more visits are on deck before the final decision, and Okunlola has multiple official visits at his disposal if he needs to vet any option a bit more.

DE Nyckoles Harbor (No. 15)

The football and track star may have the most wide-open recruitment of any of the nation's elite prospects. Plenty of visits lie ahead, including at least one more trip to South Carolina to begin the official visit portion of the process. Everybody still wants in on this race, including Miami, Oregon, LSU, Michigan and others. Harbor will probably take this down to the wire as he looks for the combination of football and track-and-field opportunity at one program, but without an official visit under his belt the buzz could shift a few times before signing day.

DE Damon Wilson (No. 17)

Wilson will also allow visits to dictate the remainder of his recruitment, beginning with a trip up to Ohio State for the big game against Notre Dame. Beyond that, Alabama and Miami may begin to hold more buzz for the speedy pass rusher. Multiple Miami commitments out of IMG Academy, including offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa and Antonio Tripp, who he played against just over the weekend have begun steadily recruiting him to get back down to Coral Gables. But you can never count out Alabama in any of these critical recruitments. Georgia and Texas round out Wilson's top group.

TE Duce Robinson (No. 18)

One of the top prospects out west has looked like a lean toward the USC Trojans, where he also took his first official visit, for the bulk of his recruitment. Late in the summer, after offering at the end of June, Texas began to push for the multi-sport star. Georgia and Alabama are also in line to host Robinson on campus this fall, so the longer this recruitment stretches for the top tight end the better for all schools outside of the Pac-12 footprint here.

DE Matayo Uiagalelei (No. 19)

While Alabama and Clemson have hung around in this race, it is beginning to appear like three programs are in the best shape to win this one moving forward. Ohio State, USC and Oregon have all continued to hold buzz for the top uncommitted recruit in California, who has already frequented all of the programs involved. Uiagalelei will pop up at games throughout the fall but isn’t expected to make a decision anytime soon, so there is room for change down the line.

IDL James Smith (No. 20)

The more this one plays out, the more it feels like a classic battle between Georgia and Alabama for the top interior defense of lineman in America. There are some dark horses, like Ohio State given some Smith family ties to the state, trying to push in the end but it’s hard to imagine this race ending with any coach on top other than Smart or Saban.

LB Qua Russaw (No. 22)

The package deal with good friend and fellow Montgomery (Ala.) Carver star James Smith remains intact, but even within that, it appears that this is a top-level SEC race in the end. That bodes best for the last two national champions, though Auburn and Florida are not to be discounted at this stage of the race from Russaw's perspective in particular. It won’t end soon for either recruit, either way.

DE Samuel M'Pemba (No. 27)

Georgia has been consistently confident in this long-term battle, but a challenger has begun to appear with the in-state Miami Hurricanes. It’s no secret that IMG academy has become very popular with the program, as five current UM verbals attend the school, so this could be a big influencer on the final call with the two-way talent. Other schools like Tennessee, Florida, LSU, Oregon and Notre Dame will stay in the race, and there’s no sign it’s gonna end soon.

WR Tyler Williams (No. 41)

Set to come off the board in September, one of Florida’s top prospects has developed into a bit of a Georgia lean over the last several months. Texas A&M could be considered a rising program in the race, and there is one more big official visit upcoming, with a trip to see Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss kick off the season. Clemson and South Carolina also got Williams on campus for an official visit this summer.

OT Monroe Freeling (No. 42)

This is another that feels wide open at this stage of the season, as Freeling has been a priority prospect for many programs for a long time. Notre Dame held early buzz and then it shifted to ACC power Clemson, also the in-state school for the lengthy tackle. Since then, Georgia, Miami, Alabama, Michigan and others have all been steadily involved with the tall tackle talent. If a timeline develops sooner rather than later, consider it good news for the ACC programs still in the mix.

WR Jalen Hale (No. 49)

One of the best receivers in the country, this Texan appears to be SEC bound sooner rather than later. The in-state Longhorns have held buzz for a long time, but Alabama and Georgia have also prioritized him for just as long and there is a need at the position. A September 21 decision date was confirmed to SI Wednesday morning, a relatively quick turnaround from the beginning of the season to making a call–not the worst news for Texas relative to the other programs involved.

IDL David Hicks (No. 56)

While this is another recruitment expected to go the distance, a recent trip to Norman has Oklahoma's side of the race more confident as the cycle wears on. Texas A&M is the long-term favorite, but the well-traveled Texan has been complimentary of programs like Miami, Oregon and Michigan State after some of his trips. Hicks isn't expected to make a decision until the end of the 2022 season.

DE Rueben Bain (No. 66)

At this point, it would be considered an upset if Bain ended up anywhere but Miami, given his location, many visits to campus and close ties to the program, but other programs are trying to make it a true race the longer it extends. Alabama, Auburn, Louisville, and Oklahoma have all hosted him on campus and still have time to close the gap because Bain isn’t in a rush to end the process at all. Throw in the season potentially making a final impression on a decision and an upset could feel possible.

WR Hykeem Williams (No. 71)

There may not be a prospect who has felt like he was trending towards more teams of late than Williams. At one point Florida State looked like the team to beat, as has Texas A&M and Georgia at different points relatively recently. Meanwhile, Miami is trying to keep him close to home as a priority at a position of need, and Pittsburgh is among those scheduled to get him on campus for the third time this year. It’s anyone’s guess at this point, but we’re going to know before the end of September, some two months before a rumored visit being planned back to Texas A&M.

Nickel Javien Toviano (No. 75)

One of the most versatile defensive backs in the country has been a heavyweight SEC battle for quite some time, with LSU and Texas A&M holding a lot of bars at different points. But over the long haul, it has appeared as a race where the newest SEC program, Texas, could emerge victorious in the end. It missed on some top targets at the position as well, so a win here would be timely for Steve Sarkisian. Michigan hosted Toviano over the summer and could be considered a dark horse here, but several fall visits are still to be determined.

Slot Cayden Lee (No. 90)

The polished receiver prospects could be closing in on the decision somewhat soon, and if that’s the case the Georgia native looks SEC bound. Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Oklahoma have all had key moments in this race, though the recent momentum and positional fit have Kiffin and the Rebels relatively confident at the moment. If the process extends deep into the fall, however, there could be some shifts in the battle for Lee, who does not have an official visit in the books just yet.

