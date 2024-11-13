Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Move Up in College Football Playoff Rankings

The Texas Longhorns remain among the country's elite in the latest release of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Silas Bolden (11) advances the ball during the Longhorns' game against the Florida Gators, Nov. 9, 2024 at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Silas Bolden (11) advances the ball during the Longhorns' game against the Florida Gators, Nov. 9, 2024 at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- Following a weekend of upsets, the Texas Longhorns have risen in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The CFP committee released its second set of rankings Tuesday and moved Texas up to No. 3. The Longhorns also slid in as the No. 2 seed in the projected 12-team bracket. In this scenario, Texas would face off against the winner of No. 10 seed Alabama vs. No. 7 seed Indiana in the CFP quarterfinals.

It's important to note that the team's ranking and seeding are two different things.

Here's the Top 12 of the rankings:

No. 1 - Oregon Ducks

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 3 - Texas Longhorns

No. 4 - Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 6 - BYU Cougars

No. 7 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 8 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 9 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 10 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 11 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 12 - Boise State Broncos

It became clear quickly in Saturday’s matchup against Florida that Texas was hardly on upset watch, as the Longhorns made easy work of the Gators before cruising to a 49-17 win. Texas now controls its destiny to the SEC Championship Game but the road gets tougher during the team’s final three games.

The Longhorns will visit the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday before hosting the Kentucky Wildcats for the final regular-season home game of the year on Nov. 23. Texas will then travel to College Station for a highly-anticipated matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 30.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Steve Sarkisian Reflects On Lessons Learned From 2021 Texas vs. Arkansas Disaster

MORE: Longhorns in the NFL: Bijan Robinson, Ja'Tavion Sanders Hit Big Milestones

MORE: Texas EDGE Trey Moore Continues to Prove Himself as SEC-Level Competitor

MORE: Texas Longhorns LB Trey Moore Playing His Best at Right Time

MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Offensive Players to Watch

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/News