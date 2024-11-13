Texas Longhorns Move Up in College Football Playoff Rankings
AUSTIN -- Following a weekend of upsets, the Texas Longhorns have risen in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
The CFP committee released its second set of rankings Tuesday and moved Texas up to No. 3. The Longhorns also slid in as the No. 2 seed in the projected 12-team bracket. In this scenario, Texas would face off against the winner of No. 10 seed Alabama vs. No. 7 seed Indiana in the CFP quarterfinals.
It's important to note that the team's ranking and seeding are two different things.
Here's the Top 12 of the rankings:
No. 1 - Oregon Ducks
No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3 - Texas Longhorns
No. 4 - Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 6 - BYU Cougars
No. 7 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 8 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 9 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 10 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 11 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 12 - Boise State Broncos
It became clear quickly in Saturday’s matchup against Florida that Texas was hardly on upset watch, as the Longhorns made easy work of the Gators before cruising to a 49-17 win. Texas now controls its destiny to the SEC Championship Game but the road gets tougher during the team’s final three games.
The Longhorns will visit the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday before hosting the Kentucky Wildcats for the final regular-season home game of the year on Nov. 23. Texas will then travel to College Station for a highly-anticipated matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 30.
