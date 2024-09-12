Steve Sarkisian Highlights Kyle Flood's Elite Coaching Ability
The transfer portal has been a major catalyst in Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian's plan to build one of the most successful and prominent college football programs in the country.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Sarkisian plucked 12 players out of the portal to replace some talented receivers and regenerate the physicality of his defense. But one position that Sarkisian hasn't needed to dive into the transfer portal for in recent history is offensive lineman, to which he credits the development of his recruited players that have made it unnecessary.
Eight out of the 20 current offensive lineman on the roster are upperclassmen, and all of them have been a part of the program since they were recruited as a Longhorn back in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Sarkisian described how the offensive line has come a long way since his tenure with Texas began during Thursday's media availability.
"[There were] some of the growing pains we had early on on the offensive line year one and then going into year two," Sarkisian said. "We were playing some true freshmen, starting two true freshman that first year, to where we are now, of where we're returning four or five starters."
Those starters include juniors DJ Campbell, Cameron Williams, Kelvin Banks Jr. and seniors Jake Majors and Hayden Conner. Not only have these five crucial players worked under Sarkisian their entire collegiate career, but also under offensive coordinator Kyle Flood, as both coaches arrived to the Forty Acres in 2021.
Sarkisian highlighted the fact that Flood's ability to develop players has been prominent since day one, and that the high quality players on the field today allow for more time and focus to be put on preparing the next class of offensive linemen.
"The experience that we have right now, I think we benefit from right now, but I think also the development of our younger players, that we're not having to throw them into the fire too soon, that they're getting so many quality reps in practice that Coach Flood can work on the development of them, that we can clean some things up in their game. Whether it's the run game, the pass game, whatever that communication looks like."
Prior to coming to Texas, Sarkisian and Flood worked together on the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff beginning in 2017. Flood held the position of offensive line coach and Sarkisian was the offensive coordinator, both carrying their positions into their next career at Alabama under Nick Saban in 2019.
Needless to say, Sarkisian and Flood have maintained a trust in one another way before they became Longhorns, which has since manifested into long-term team success.
"We've got great depth, and we're able to develop those players, and I have all the faith in the world in Kyle Flood. His ability to evaluate the offensive lineman, his ability to project what they may look like, you know, two or three years down the road. And then his ability to be demanding of them when they're here, and continue to push them, but yet have great rapport with his players."
Flood's influence can already be seen during Texas' first season in the Southeastern Conference, as Williams took home SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week against Colorado State, with Majors taking home the same honor following the Longhorns' matchup against Michigan.
The offensive linemen look to continue to reflect Flood's values and standards throughout the season and hopefully make him proud before their departure in the near future.