Steve Sarkisian Pleased With Win vs. Michigan, But Sees Multiple Areas to Improve
Following his team's domination of Michigan on Saturday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday his defense needs to get more aggressive in the fourth quarter and put teams away.
He said turnovers are nice, but he is looking for more sacks, especially in the fourth quarter.
"We need to get the quarterback on the ground in the fourth quarter," Sarkisian said, "When we get leads, we need to put people away late. We need to get sacks and sack fumbles."
Sarkisian said despite the No. 2 ranking, his team has a long way to go before they are a finished product.
"We are not a finished product by any means," Sarkisian said. "There are things we can get cleaned up. We stubbed our own toes with all the penalties."
Sarkisian did point out what he likes about his team. He brought out some very interesting statistics.
"We are plus four on turnovers, which means we are holding onto the ball," Sarkisian said. "Out of eleven trips to the red area, we scored 10 touchdowns and a field goal. Also, our third down percentage on offense and defense is right where we want to be."
Sarkisian said he was pleased that Texas scored on four consecutive drives to take control of the game.
"We rebounded well after the first third down conversion," Sarkisian said. "That is indicative of the composure that we played with.
Sarkisian also said he was proud of how his team played in such a hostile environment. He knows "The Big House" is not the easiest place to get a win on the road. He credited Longhorn Nation for their support on the road.
"It was great to have a post-game celebration with Longhorn Nation," Sarkisian said. "It was a special moment."