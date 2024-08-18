Texas 4-Star CB Commit Kade Phillips Flips to LSU
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have suffered a notable blow in the 2025 recruiting class at the hands of an SEC foe.
Per reports Sunday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Longhorns four-star cornerback commit Kade Phillips has flipped his commitment from Texas to LSU. The Hightower (Missouri City, TX) product originally committed to Texas on July 6, but is now headed in a different direction as he begins his senior year of high school.
The Longhorns' 2025 class is now down to 16 commits, headlined by five-star wideout Kaliq Lockett and four-star talents like edge Lance Jackson, linebacker Elijah Barnes, quarterback KJ Lacey, running back James Simon, tight end Nick Townsend and edge Smith Orogbo.
Phillips made his official visit to Austin on June 21 and left with high praise for the Longhorns. This came the weekend after he made an official visit to LSU, as Texas got the last crack at him before landing his commitment. He also visited the Baylor Bears on April 26.
"It went very well," Phillips told 247Sports about his visit with head coach Steve Sarkisian in Austin on June 21. "He also went further in-depth from what Coach Gideon had said about my future and then really just hearing it from the head coach really just solidified it and really made it known that they want me ... Austin, I feel like it's a great city. A bunch of people, a bunch of things to do, and I mean really everywhere you're going to have to stay focused but I feel like it's a great place and a great area."
Phillips also received offers from elite programs like Michigan, Oregon, Ole Miss, Penn State, Utah and many more.
His decision to join the Tigers now brings LSU's 2025 class up to 24 commits, which is highlighted by three five-star players and the No. 1 prospect in the country, quarterback Bryce Underwood.
No. 4 Texas begins its regular season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against Colorado State.