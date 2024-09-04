Texas WR Matthew Golden on Relationship With Jaydon Blue: 'My Day One'
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said time and again during the offseason that this year's team is at tight-knit as it gets.
Matthew Golden and Jaydon Blue might have something to do with that due to their connected Houston roots.
Golden transferred to Texas from the Houston Cougars this offseason, which reunited him with Blue, his friend and high school teammate at Klein Cain. The high school is located on the northwest side of the Houston metro area in between Cypress and Klein.
The two played against each other last season when Texas beat Houston in a 31-24 thriller, but have rejoined forces in hopes of leading the Longhorns back to the College Football Playoff for a second straight season.
After the 52-0 season-opening win over Colorado State on Saturday, Golden spoke with the media for the first time as a Longhorn and talked about his relationship with Blue.
"That's my day one," Golden said of Blue. "We went to high school together. I've been knowing Blue my whole life."
Golden -- who finished his Texas debut with three catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns -- praised Blue for his versatility, saying that there's "nothing Blue can't do."
He's a different running back. He could play in the backfield, he could play at receiver too. Just having a back like that -- he's reliable. Ain't nothing Blue can't do. So just having him, it makes everything easier for the offense."
Blue is the team's no-doubt starter at running back this year following the season-ending injury to Cedric Baxter in training camp. He impressed against Colorado State before finishing with 11 carries for 57 yards and three catches for 37 yards.
The Longhorns will need both guys to be at their best Saturday as No. 3 Texas gets set for a highly-anticipated battle against No. 10 Michigan in Ann Arbor. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.