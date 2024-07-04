Texas Guard Announces Transfer to Vermont
As head coach Rodney Terry puts the final pieces together for his projected top-25 men's basketball lineup, he's now faced with his fourth transfer out of the program after Gavin Perryman's decision to commit to Vermont for the 2024-2025 season.
The guard announced his move into the transfer portal on April 14 with a post on 'X' saying that he would be graduating from Texas with a degree in Business and Sports Management and would enter the portal as a graduate student.
"Playing basketball for the University of Texas has been a lifelong dream come true," Perryman said in the post. "I'm beyond thankful for everyone who has helped me along the way, from professors, GAs, staff, coaches, and managers. I have created relationships and friendships that will last a lifetime. To my teammates, I want to thank you for being by my side for the past 3 years. We've been through a lot, and I will value our bond forever."
Perryman took to the court in 11 games across his two seasons as a Longhorn, electing to redshirt his freshman year from 2021-2022 and returning for his second year as an Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection.
Last season, he averaged 0.3 points, 0.5 rebounds and 3.5 minutes per game. He played a career-high 11 minutes against Houston Christian back in November, recording three points, two boards, and one steal.
The Dallas native was a star athlete out of Jesuit College Preparatory, leading the team in scoring with 19.6 points per game and bringing his squad to the state quarterfinals, ultimately ending his senior season with a 21-7 record.
Perryman is the most recent player to transfer out of Texas and the third guard to leave the program, coming after former Longhorns Dillon Mitchell, Tyrese Hunter and Rowan Brumbaugh also made their decisions to enter the portal.
Now coming into his second full year as head coach, Terry has been utilizing the portal himself to fill the gaps of departing playmakers, such as bringing in the talents of Kansas State transfer Arthur Kaluma and Vanderbilt transfer Malik Presley.