Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr. Named to Watch List for Major Award
AUSTIN -- Anthony Hill Jr. has been one of the best defensive players in the SEC this season, and he's being recognized accordingly.
The Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday that the Texas Longhorns star linebacker has been added to the watch list for the 2024 Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given annually to the best defensive player in college football.
Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced on Nov. 12. The winner will be announced as part of ESPN's College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12.
A preseason second-team All-SEC selection, Hill Jr. has clearly impressed through the first seven games of the 2024 campaign, evident by his addition to the watch list. He's tallied 50 total tackles (23 solo), a team-leading 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception so far this season. Headed into Saturday's meeting against No. 25 Vanderbilt, Hill Jr. has registered a sack in five straight games.
With Hill Jr. at the helm, the Texas defense currently leads the country in scoring defense (9.7 points per game) and total defense (237.3 yards per game).
However, despite forcing three turnovers Saturday against Georgia, the Longhorns suffered their first loss of the season in a 30-15 defeat at home to the then-No. 5 Bulldogs. Hill Jr. finished with eight total tackles and a sack.
After the game, he said hopes that the Longhorns get a chance to see Georgia again.
"I mean, Georgia played a great football game, what can we say?" Hill Jr. said. "They played great and kudos to them but hopefully we get to see them again and then we'll see what happens."
Hill Jr. admitted that he felt the team "needed" some adversity. The Longhorns now have pressure on themselves to win out if they want to keep both their SEC title and College Football Playoff hopes alive.
"Nobody wants to lose but we're gonna look at the film, we're gonna get better," Hill Jr. "Our heads are up. We're not gonna just be sad and look all disappointed. We're happy and we're gonna get better and look at the film. We needed this, I feel like we need some adversity and it's gonna be good to see how we bounce back next week."
Hill and No. 5 Texas will kick off against No. 25 Vanderbilt on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on SEC Network.
