Texas Basketball: Rodney Terry Shares Concerning Injury Update
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry met with the media via Zoom on Thursday and shared some injury updates on Tramon Mark and Devon Pryor ahead of Friday's home opener against Houston Christian.
Terry said that both Mark and Pryor will be "out indefintely" due to ankle injuries. Both players missed Monday's 80-72 season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Las Vegas. Mark was wearing a walking boot on his right ankle during the game.
"(Mark) is going to be out indefinitely right now until we have him at a full slate," Terry said. "We don't want to have to bring him out and then we have some issues with his ankle situation, and it lingers on for the better part of the season. ... Likewise with Devon Pryor as well, both of those guys will be guys that we'll have out indefinitely until they're able to come back and be at full strength for us."
Mark, who transferred from Arkansas this offseason, averaged a career-high 16.2 points with the Razorbacks last season. Alongside freshman Tre Johnson, Mark was seen as one of the team's top offseason additions but will now have to wait some more time until he makes his Longhorns debut.
On the bright side of things, Terry added that he doesn't think it will get to the point where the team will have to use a medical redshirt on Mark, who is in his fifth season of college ball.
"I don't think it will get to that point," Terry said. "I think training staff and the people that are working with them, our specialist that he's seeing they have a pretty good plan in terms of getting him back to full strength. We just don't want to put a timetable on it. I want to make sure that when we do put him back out there, he's ready to go at a full slate. So I think again, I don't foresee it being that long of a period. But we don't want to set a definite time."
No. 19 Texas will tip off against Houston Christian from the Moody Center on Friday at 7 p.m. CT.
