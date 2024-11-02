Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Preview, How to Watch, Betting Odds
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball is opening up the 2024-25 season in Las Vegas Monday against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Hall of Fame Series.
The two big-name programs are facing off in a rare, neutral site non-conference season opener. Texas and Ohio State have only played once, a 71-65 win for the Buckeyes in Columbus during the second round of the NIT in the 1985-86 season.
According to Texas Athletics, the Longhorns have won 21 of their last 22 season openers and posted an overall mark of 98-20 in their previous 118 season-opening games. Monday's game against the Buckeyes marks the first neutral-site season opener for the Longhorns since 2015-16 when they played Washington in Shanghai, China.
Texas guard Jordan Pope is aware of the talent that Ohio State's backcourt possesses but feels the Longhorns will be ready for the challenge.
“Just ready to get out there and compete against a new set of individuals, that being Ohio State. It’ll be a good challenge for us," Pope said. " … They have a lot of good guards, (Bruce) Thornton, Meechi (Johnson Jr.), some athletic bigs. It'll definitely be a challenge on our defense, but I think we're doing a good job right now with our scouting report and our game plan, and I think we'll be prepared.
Betting Odds, per ESPN BET
Texas: -2.5
Moneyline: Texas -145, Ohio State +125
Over/Under: 146.5
How to Watch
Televised nationally by TNT and truTV and streamed on Max.
How to Listen
Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network
