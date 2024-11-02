Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Preview, How to Watch, Betting Odds

Texas Longhorns men's basketball will open up the regular season in Las Vegas against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Zach Dimmitt

Oct 15, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball is opening up the 2024-25 season in Las Vegas Monday against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Hall of Fame Series.

The two big-name programs are facing off in a rare, neutral site non-conference season opener. Texas and Ohio State have only played once, a 71-65 win for the Buckeyes in Columbus during the second round of the NIT in the 1985-86 season.

According to Texas Athletics, the Longhorns have won 21 of their last 22 season openers and posted an overall mark of 98-20 in their previous 118 season-opening games. Monday's game against the Buckeyes marks the first neutral-site season opener for the Longhorns since 2015-16 when they played Washington in Shanghai, China. 

Texas guard Jordan Pope is aware of the talent that Ohio State's backcourt possesses but feels the Longhorns will be ready for the challenge.

“Just ready to get out there and compete against a new set of individuals, that being Ohio State. It’ll be a good challenge for us," Pope said. " … They have a lot of good guards, (Bruce) Thornton, Meechi (Johnson Jr.), some athletic bigs. It'll definitely be a challenge on our defense, but I think we're doing a good job right now with our scouting report and our game plan, and I think we'll be prepared.

Betting Odds, per ESPN BET

Texas: -2.5

Moneyline: Texas -145, Ohio State +125

Over/Under: 146.5

How to Watch

Televised nationally by TNT and truTV and streamed on Max.

How to Listen

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: SEC Rooting Guide For Texas Longhorns During Bye Week

MORE: Carolina Panthers Debut Could Be on Horizon For Texas Ex Jonathon Brooks

MORE: Steve Sarkisian 'Really Proud' of Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm

MORE: 'Very Mature:' Texas WR DeAndre Moore Jr. Continues to Fill Jordan Whittington Role

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/News