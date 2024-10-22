Longhorns Country

What's Steve Sarkisian's Plan For Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue?

While Blue didn't receive a carry all game, he did lead the team in receptions with seven as well as a one of the two touchdowns that Texas scored.

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
It was a little odd to see Texas Longhorns senior running back Jaydon Blue not register a carry against Georgia in his team's 30-15 loss.

Blue leads Texas in carries this year and also rushing touchdowns at 4, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian decided to heavily rely on backup running back Quintrevion Wisner who got a season-high 15 carries for 52 yards.

Wisner has been playing better and better as the season has progressed with his best moments happening against Oklahoma where Wisner rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Jaydon Blue seems to have become less involved since the Mississippi State game after fumbling twice in that game.

Still, without Blue getting a carry against Georgia, he still led the team in receptions with seven to go with 48 yards. He also scored one of only two touchdowns scored the entire game by the Longhorns. So even when he's not getting the ball handed to him, Sarkisian knows that Blue needs to be a part of the offense.

"He's got to be a versatile player for us," Sarkisian said Monday. "I know that he is really good with space and he's a really good route runner, but we got to make sure that when he's in the game people aren't just thinking pass."

Blue was once again phenomenal in the open field against Georgia. The Bulldogs missed only seven tackles all game, Blue himself accounted for three of them.

"We've got to find ways to get him his carries, I thought Tre (Wisner) ran hard and physical the other night as well, but we're going to need both of those guys and neither of them are one-dimensional guys so we have to use them from a versatility standpoint," Sarkisian said.

Blue himself just wants to help the team win:

"I'm just willing to do whatever to help the team," Blue said. "Tre has had the hot hand for the past two weeks. I'm proud that he's gotten the opportunity to play a lot more and he's very capable of being the guy so I'm just staying ready whenever my numbers called."

Blue even mentioned that he wasn't surprised to not get a carry.:

"We were down big," Blue said. "But it's just a matter of time, if we play a lot better, and don't get down as much, then does opportunities will come."

Jaydon Blue now has a great opportunity to get some carries against No. 25 Vanderbilt this Saturday.

The Commodores are in the bottom five with rushing yards allowed in the SEC with 116.3 rushing yards given up a game.

Kickoff is at 3:15 p.m. CT and will be airing on the SEC Network.

