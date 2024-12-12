Texas Longhorns' Colin Simmons Named to Freshman All-SEC Team
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons was snubbed from winning the SEC Freshman of the Year on Wednesday but is still being recognized for his stellar regular season.
Simmons was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team Thursday, joining an elite group that features some of the league's most exciting talent.
Simmons arrived to the Forty Acres with five-star expectations and hasn't disappointed. So far through his first season at Texas, he has tallied 38 total tackles (27 solo), eight sacks and three forced fumbles. Depending on how far the Longhorns can advance in the College Football Playoff, Simmons will have a chance at adding even more to these already impressive numbers.
No. 5 Texas will host No. 12 Clemson in the first round of the CFP on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Here's a full look at the Freshman All-SEC Team (* - indicates tie):
Offense
Quarterback
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
Running backs
Caden Durham, LSU
Jadan Baugh, Florida*
Nate Frazier, Georgia*
Wide receivers
Ryan Williams, Alabama
Cam Coleman, Auburn
Tight end
Ethan Davis, Tennessee
Offensive line
Malachi Wood, Kentucky
Bradyn Joiner, Auburn
Bryce Lovett, Florida
Josiah Thompson, South Carolina
DJ Chester, Center, LSU
Ryan Williams, All-Purpose, Alabama
Defense
Defensive line
Colin Simmons, Texas
Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
Jayden Jackson, Oklahoma
Jordan Ross, Tennessee
Linebackers
Myles Graham, Florida*
Chris Cole, Georgia*
Jalen Smith, Tennessee
Demarcus Riddick, Auburn*
Defensive Backs
Zabien Brown, Alabama
KJ Bolden, Georgia
Jay Crawford, Auburn
Boo Carter, Tennessee
Special Teams
Brock Taylor, Place Kicker, Vanderbilt
Tyler White, Punter, Texas A&M
Boo Carter, Return Specialist, Tennessee
Aeron Burrell, Kickoff Specialist, LSU
Gannon Burt, Long Snapper, Florida
