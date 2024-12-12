Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns' Colin Simmons Named to Freshman All-SEC Team

Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons has proven he's built for the SEC during his first collegiate season.

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons (11) pressures Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons was snubbed from winning the SEC Freshman of the Year on Wednesday but is still being recognized for his stellar regular season.

Simmons was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team Thursday, joining an elite group that features some of the league's most exciting talent.

Simmons arrived to the Forty Acres with five-star expectations and hasn't disappointed. So far through his first season at Texas, he has tallied 38 total tackles (27 solo), eight sacks and three forced fumbles. Depending on how far the Longhorns can advance in the College Football Playoff, Simmons will have a chance at adding even more to these already impressive numbers.

No. 5 Texas will host No. 12 Clemson in the first round of the CFP on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Here's a full look at the Freshman All-SEC Team (* - indicates tie):

Offense

Quarterback

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Running backs

Caden Durham, LSU

Jadan Baugh, Florida*

Nate Frazier, Georgia*

Wide receivers

Ryan Williams, Alabama

Cam Coleman, Auburn

Tight end

Ethan Davis, Tennessee

Offensive line

Malachi Wood, Kentucky

Bradyn Joiner, Auburn

Bryce Lovett, Florida

Josiah Thompson, South Carolina

DJ Chester, Center, LSU

Ryan Williams, All-Purpose, Alabama

Defense

Defensive line

Colin Simmons, Texas

Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

Jayden Jackson, Oklahoma

Jordan Ross, Tennessee

Linebackers

Myles Graham, Florida*

Chris Cole, Georgia*

Jalen Smith, Tennessee

Demarcus Riddick, Auburn*

Defensive Backs

Zabien Brown, Alabama

KJ Bolden, Georgia

Jay Crawford, Auburn

Boo Carter, Tennessee

Special Teams

Brock Taylor, Place Kicker, Vanderbilt

Tyler White, Punter, Texas A&M

Boo Carter, Return Specialist, Tennessee

Aeron Burrell, Kickoff Specialist, LSU

Gannon Burt, Long Snapper, Florida

