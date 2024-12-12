Full Texas Longhorns 2025 Football Schedule Revealed
The Texas Longhorns still have a lot to look forward to this season, taking part in the first 12-team College Football Playoff with a home game against the Clemson Tigers next up on the schedule.
While the Longhorns obviously have their attention on a title push, the SEC revealed their full schedule for next season. It will likely look very familiar, as the conference opponents are all the same as this season with home and away games flipped. In modern college football, though, any team can look drastically different from one year to the next.
The Longhorns' full schedule is as follows.
Aug. 30 - at Ohio State Buckeyes
Sept. 6 - San Jose State Spartans
Sept. 13 - UTEP Miners
Sept. 20 - BYE
Sept. 27 - Sam Houston Bearkats
Oct. 4 - at Florida Gators
Oct. 11 - vs. Oklahoma Sooners (Cotton Bowl)
Oct. 18 - at Kentucky Wildcats
Oct. 25 - at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Nov. 1 - Vanderbilt Commodores
Nov. 8 - BYE
Nov. 15 - at Georgia Bulldogs
Nov. 22 - Arkansas Razorbacks
Nov. 29 - Texas A&M Aggies
Right away, Texas starts the season with a bang, facing Ohio State on the road. The Longhorns and Buckeyes faced off three times during the 2000s, with Texas winning the most recent meeting in the 2009 Fiesta Bowl, but haven't met since. There is a chance they could meet in the CFP semifinals, as they're both on the same side of the bracket.
Like this, the Longhorns will wrap up non-conference play completely before embarking into the SEC play. This time, they'll begin on the road against Florida, with the Red River Rivalry coming one week later. They'll then hit the road to face Kentucky and Mississippi State to close out the month of October.
November will be the big test for the Longhorns, with key matchups including the SEC Championship Game rematch against Georgia on Nov. 15, as well as the Lone Star Showdown to close out the regular season.
