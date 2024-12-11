Texas Longhorns Cornerback Entering Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns continue to see the roster shrink a bit headed into the College Football Playoff.
Texas cornerback Jay'Vion Cole announced Tuesday on X that he will be entering his name into the transfer portal after just one season in Austin. Cole garnered some hype when he committed to the Longhorns this past offseason, but he found little playing time in a deep secondary during the regular season.
Cole arrived as a transfer from San Jose State. He spent one season with the Spartans in the Mountain West after starting his career at Cal Poly. With seven career interceptions to his name, Cole brought some noticeable ballhawk-like potential to Texas but was unable to emerge into that role.
He appeared in the season opener against Colorado State and the win over UTSA. Cole then had his best moment as a Longhorn when he snagged an interception in the 51-3 blowout against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 21. He finishes the season with just one total tackle and one pick.
Headed into his first season at Texas, Cole had 53 career total tackles and sack along with 14 pass breakups and the aforementioned seven interceptions.
The Longhorns have now lost Cole, receiver Johntay Cook II, defensive linemen Aaron Bryant, Jaray Bledsoe and Tiaoalii Savea and linebackers Derion Gullette and Tausili Akana.
No. 5 Texas will look to keep its portal departures to a minimun to keep roster depth secure when the Longhorns host the No. 12 Clemson Tigers in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Ex Texas Longhorns RB Jonathon Brooks Re-Tears ACL for Season-Ending Injury
MORE: Texas Longhorns Defensive Lineman Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook Officially Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Texas Longhorns EDGE To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Longhorns in the NFL: Bijan Robinson Shines Again in Week 14