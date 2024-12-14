Texas Longhorns Ex Jonathon Brooks Focused After 2nd ACL Tear: 'Not Going to Mope!'
Former Texas Longhorn running back Jonathon Brooks patiently waited for his turn to make his professional career debut after spending a year in rehabilitation therapy from a torn ACL. Brooks spent his last two games as a Longhorn cheering from the sideline and was picked up by the Carolina Panthers in the 2024 NFL Draft with hopes of a full recovery mid-season.
The rookie finally made his first appearance in the Panthers uniform on Nov. 24 against the Kansas City Chiefs following 10 weeks of absence. However, Brooks wouldn't make it much farther into the season. He suffered a devastating non-contact injury that was later evaluated as another ACL tear in his right knee in the team's 22-16 loss versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 8.
But despite the reality that Brooks will likely have to spend another 9-12 months off the field, he hasn't let it control his outlook on the future. Brooks spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time since his injury and had a positive mindset to share.
"The first couple of days is a little rough, but then you just have to trust God's plan and know that He's doing this for a reason and that it's a brighter side on the other end," Brooks said, according to the program's website. "There's a lot of that I didn't know the first time early on in my rehab process that I know now that I feel like will help. Just being around a good team, a good support system around here with my family being here."
The Panthers have had two practices since the announcement of Brooks' injury, and he has been present at both. He said that being involved with the team could only prove to be beneficial and demonstrate his selfless mentality toward the situation.
"I'm still a part of a team. These are my brothers. I was out there playing with them just last week. So, for me to sit in here and mope about my own injury, I feel like that would be selfish," Brooks said. "Just to get out there and still pay attention, still focus, still interacting with the team and still being out there and learning the plays and learning the scheme. I feel like it would be helpful for me in the long run, but just to show that I'm a team-first type of vibe. I'm not going to stay inside the building and mope on my own."
No confirmation of surgery has been announced yet, as Brooks mentioned that he is waiting for the swelling to decrease before taking the next steps in his second rehabilitation journey.
Brooks reached 22 rushing yards on nine carries and 23 receiving yards on three catches for the Panthers prior to his departure and now leaves a 2-7 Carolina program without a star that was eager to emerge.
