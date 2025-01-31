Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns' Jordan Lee 'Way Ahead Of The Curve'

The freshman is already making her mark on the Texas Longhorns, something that head coach Vic Schaefer knew she would do

Lindsey Plotkin

Jan 30, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Lee (7) shoots over Missouri Tigers guard Grace Slaughter (0) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Imagesl
AUSTIN - When the No. 5 Texas Longhorns struggled against the Missouri Tigers early, freshman guard Jordan Lee provided a much-needed spark. She came into the game and immediately disrupted play on defense and made a three-pointer.

This season, Lee averages 18 minutes and 6.1 points per game, the most out of the freshman on head coach Vic Schaefer's squad. Lee spends most of her time on the court as part of Texas' four-guard lineup, something Schaefer switches to when his team is being outmatched.

"I thought tonight when she was out there, she's in passing lanes, denying handoffs all the way out to half court, and she really disrupts other people's offense," Schaefer said. "So you know, she brings a lot to the table on both ends of the floor. Obviously very smart and heady, and made three out of five tonight. Had a three, had three offensive rebounds, which we all are ecstatic about, four total, and didn't have a turnover, had two steals, so pretty good stat line for a freshman in that in that game."

Lee finished the game against Mizzou with seven points, shooting 3-5 from the field and 1-2 from three.

Texas and Schaefer know what Lee is capable of, not only on defense but her ability to score. Against Oklahoma, Lee dropped 17 and was 4-5 from behind the arc and she followed it up with 13 points against Arkansas.

Jordan Lee passes the bal
Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Lee (7) slots a pass to a teammate in the second half as the Texas Longhorns take on the Tennessee Lady Vols in the Moody Center, Jan. 23, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If I was scouting us, and know what I know, I'd be guarding her, because she can shoot," Schaefer said. "And I think where she's gotten better at her mid-range, really, you know, she made a couple of mid-range (shots) tonight, off the bounce that were really good. And so I think the kids playing with a lot of confidence."

While Schaefer said he's just experimenting with Lee and fellow freshman Bryanna Preston in the four-guard lineup, it could be a glimpse of what Texas plays with next season. Rori Harmon is a senior but has an extra year of eligibility and has not decided if she's going to come back or not. Texas will be losing Shay Holle, Aaliyah Moore and Taylor Jones, meaning the younger players will have to step up.

Despite this, Schaefer and his team are focused on this season and winning a title. Jordan Lee is going to be one of the key pieces of this team, as her energy and intensity off the bench give Texas a much-needed spark.

Lee and the Longhorns will face Texas A&M in College Station next, with the game tipping off at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

