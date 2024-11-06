Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm Named Semifinalist for Major Award
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm is being recognized as one of the best at his position in college football.
Helm was announced as one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award Tuesday, which is given annually to the best tight end in the country. Three finalists will be revealed on Nov. 26 with the winner being announced Dec. 12.
Here's the full list of semifinalists:
- Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
- Tyler Warren, Penn State
- Colston Loveland, Michigan
- Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
- Mason Taylor, LSU
- Tanner Koziol, Ball State
- Gunnar Helm, Texas
- Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
This season, Helm has tallied 31 catches for 419 yards and two scores. His catch and yardage totals both lead the team eight games into the year.
Helm has received extensive praise from head coach Steve Sarkisian for the way he's grown over the past few years.
"I think he's become a really complete tight end, and I just think that's a credit to his work ethic, but also to the development in our program, and him believing in our program and in the weight room and with Coach Banks in the tight end room," Sarkisian said on Oct. 30. "And because of all that, he's been in our program for four years, he's been really a model citizen, the way he goes about his business. He's one of our real team leaders. He's a guy that I know people look to on the team. He's a great person for me to use as an example of about developing in the program. ... And I'm really proud of him for that and the work that he's put in."
Helm and No. 5 Texas will host the Florida Gators on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.
