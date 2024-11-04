Texas Longhorns Injury Update vs. Florida Gators
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media Monday and shared a brief injury update on receiver Isaiah Bond and safety Andrew Mukuba ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Florida Gators.
"Both of those guys practiced today, which was really encouraging," Sarkisian said. "They both looked pretty good again. It's a Monday of a game week, and so how they respond each day I think is important for Drew and Isaiah. But today was a good start."
Bond suffered an ankle injury in the win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 12. He eventually played the following week against Georgia but was held out for the win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. This season, Bond has tallied 23 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns along with two carries for 51 yards and another score.
Mukuba picked up a knee injury in the loss to Georgia and was doubtful headed into the Vanderbilt week. In his place, Micahel Taaffe and Jelani McDonald stepped up at safety against the Commodores.
Mukuba, an Austin native, has posted 25 total tackles (18 solo), two pass breakups and two interceptions.
On Florida's side, starting freshman quarterback DJ Lagway suffered what appeared to be a significant hamstring injury against Georgia. However, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that the Gators aren't ruling him out for Saturday.
"Billy Napier said quarterback DJ Lagway's apparent hamstring injury is "less significant" than anticipated. He doesn't rule out his return against Texas," Thamel tweeted Monday.
No. 5 Texas and Florida will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on ABC.
