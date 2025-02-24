Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Move To No. 1 In Latest AP Poll

For the first time since 2004, the Texas Longhorns are No. 1 in the AP Poll despite having a bye

Lindsey Plotkin

From right, Texas Longhorns guards Madison Booker, Bryanna Preston, and Rori Harmon celebrate the 65-58 win over LSU at the Moody Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
From right, Texas Longhorns guards Madison Booker, Bryanna Preston, and Rori Harmon celebrate the 65-58 win over LSU at the Moody Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns quietly slid into the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll after the No. 1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the No. 13 NC State Wolfpack in a double-overtime thriller, becoming the first Texas team to top the poll since February 2004. Many members of the Texas roster have not seen Texas as the No. 1 team in their lifetimes, and those who were alive are too young to remember it.

The 26-2 Longhorns finally had their first bye, with just two weeks left in conference play, allowing them to come out unscathed from a crazy weekend in College Basketball.

Not only did the Irish get upset, but the No. 3 UCLA narrowly avoided an upset to unranked Iowa and No. 7 LSU was forced to pull together a 16-point comeback to beat No. 14 Kentucky. Though the Longhorns will play tonight, they will face the Georgia Bulldogs, who are 2-11 in SEC play.

Vic Schaefer celebrates with his tea
Texas Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer celebrates with his team after Texas beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 66-62 at home in Austin at the Moody Center, Feb. 9, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns have drawn some of the biggest crowds and biggest TV audiences of the season in wins over South Carolina and LSU and received several national accolades, including being named the USBWA Team of the Week in back-to-back weeks.

Now, the team is drawing crowds and has sold out the Moody Center on back-to-back occasions. It hopes to do the same for its final home game. To incentivize fans to come to the game, head coach Vic Schaefer has pledged 10K for 10K, saying he will donate $10,000 to the Neighborhood Longhorns Program if 10,000 fans pack into the Moody Center against Florida for senior day.

But for now, the No. 1 Longhorns will focus on keeping their 10-game win streak alive against Georgia and Mississippi State before returning home to play Florida.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Texas Longhorns DB Coach Terry Joseph Leaving For NFL Job

MORE: Longhorns Baseball Climbs Into D1Baseball's Top 15

MORE: Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian Reacts to Bill Belichick's Hiring

MORE: What Steve Sarkisian Wants The NFL to Know About Quinn Ewers

MORE: Longhorns Notebook: No. 16 Texas Rides Pitching to Dartmouth Sweep

Published
Lindsey Plotkin
LINDSEY PLOTKIN

Lindsey Plotkin is a journalism major and sports media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a double coverage editor for the Daily Texan on the football and baseball beats, and a staff writer for Texas Longhorns On SI.

Home/Basketball