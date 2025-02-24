Texas Longhorns Move To No. 1 In Latest AP Poll
The Texas Longhorns quietly slid into the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll after the No. 1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the No. 13 NC State Wolfpack in a double-overtime thriller, becoming the first Texas team to top the poll since February 2004. Many members of the Texas roster have not seen Texas as the No. 1 team in their lifetimes, and those who were alive are too young to remember it.
The 26-2 Longhorns finally had their first bye, with just two weeks left in conference play, allowing them to come out unscathed from a crazy weekend in College Basketball.
Not only did the Irish get upset, but the No. 3 UCLA narrowly avoided an upset to unranked Iowa and No. 7 LSU was forced to pull together a 16-point comeback to beat No. 14 Kentucky. Though the Longhorns will play tonight, they will face the Georgia Bulldogs, who are 2-11 in SEC play.
The Longhorns have drawn some of the biggest crowds and biggest TV audiences of the season in wins over South Carolina and LSU and received several national accolades, including being named the USBWA Team of the Week in back-to-back weeks.
Now, the team is drawing crowds and has sold out the Moody Center on back-to-back occasions. It hopes to do the same for its final home game. To incentivize fans to come to the game, head coach Vic Schaefer has pledged 10K for 10K, saying he will donate $10,000 to the Neighborhood Longhorns Program if 10,000 fans pack into the Moody Center against Florida for senior day.
But for now, the No. 1 Longhorns will focus on keeping their 10-game win streak alive against Georgia and Mississippi State before returning home to play Florida.
