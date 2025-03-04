No. 1 Texas Longhorns' Head Coach Vic Schaefer Receives Coach Of The Year Honors
Austin - As the No. 1 Texas Longhorns prepare for the SEC tournament, head coach Vic Schaefer is making headlines for his team leadership. Schaefer was named Coach of the Year by USA Today Sports.
After beating Florida on Sunday, the Longhorns claimed their share of the SEC Regular Season Title, but will be the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament after the result of a coin toss. The Longhorns split the title with the South Carolina Gamecocks, who got the favorable result in the coin toss.
Schaefer has won either a regular season conference title or conference tournament in four of his five years at Texas and has reached three Elite Eights. Coming from Mississippi State, he knows what it takes to win in the SEC and in Texas' first year in the conference, the Longhorns finished with a 15-1 conference record.
Athletic director Chris Del Conte gave Schaefer a contract extension, keeping him in Austin until at least 2030. He is building a future in Austin and with a current star-studded roster, he keeps looking for more. Texas is one of No. 1 overall recruit Aaliyah Chavez's top four schools, along with South Carolina, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.
But for the rest of this season, Schaefer has two goals: win the SEC tournament and win a national championship. He knows what it takes to do both and believes that he has the team to do it.
Armed with a roster loaded with veterans, Schaefer and the Longhorns will play their first game of the SEC Tournament on Friday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Mississippi State: Injury Report, Betting Odds, How to Watch
MORE: Quinn Ewers Sends Strong Message to Other Rookie QBs
MORE: Texas Longhorns RB Making Position Change
MORE: Texas Longhorns Targeting Former West Virginia Head Coach
MORE: Texas Longhorns Jump Aggies In D1Baseball's Top 25 Rankings