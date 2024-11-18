Longhorns Country

Former Texas Longhorns Coach Tom Herman Fired by FAU

Former Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman is out of a job.

Zach Dimmitt

Nov 1, 2024; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Tom Herman walks on the field before the game against the South Florida Bulls at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Former Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman is a free agent once again four seasons removed from his time in Austin.

Per reports Monday from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Florida Atlantic has fired Herman with two games left in the season and with three years left on his five-year deal. He served as the Owls' head coach for less than two seasons after being hired to the role in Dec. 2022. FAU is currently 2-8 this year and has lost five straight games.

The firing comes after a string of three-straight double-digit losses to UTSA, South Carolina and USF, and a brutal 18-15 loss to Temple in overtime this past Saturday, in which the FAU lost on a walk off field goal.

His only wins this season came against Florida International and Wagner. He finished his tenure in Boca Raton with a 6-16 overall record.

Herman was hired the Owls in 2023 after spending two years out of coaching, and spending 2021 as an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears. Before that, he was the head coach for the Longhorns from 2017-2020, finishing his stint in Austin with a 32-18 overall record a 22-13 record in the Big 12, and four bowl wins, incuding the 2018 Sugar Bowl win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Herman was fired by the Longhorns following the 2020 season after finishing the year 7-3 with losses, and going 1-4 vs. the Oklahoma Sooners in his four seasons in Austin.

The Longhorns will face off against Kentucky on Saturday.

