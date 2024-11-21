Texas A&M Aggies Plan to Pump in Extra Noise vs. Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The Texas A&M Aggies are apparently prepared to pull out all the stops when they host the Texas Longhorns in a monumental rivalry rematch in College Station on Nov. 30.
Per Nicole Griffith of KBTX News, the Aggies are planning to place additional speakers on the sideline against Texas, which will add even more noise to what will already be a raucous crowd at Kyle Field. Texas A&M used these speakers for the first time this season in Saturday's win over New Mexico State in what appeared to have been a test run.
Of course, this strategy will certainly be a hot topic of conversation on social media for both fan bases, as the idea to pump in some extra noise at a stadium known for its hostile environment will have Texas fans questioning the atmosphere at Kyle Field.
The decision to add the speakers is certainly a curious one. No one is doubting the noise the 12th Man is capable of bringing, especially for a game of this magnitude. Kyle Field has proven it's one of the best homefield advantages in college football whether Texas fans want to admit it or not.
Regardless, the Longhorns have hardly been fazed by road environments over the past two seasons. Texas will enter the matchup having won 10-consecutive true road games, as the Longhorns haven't lost on the road since Oct. 22, 2022 against Oklahoma State. That's the longest active streak in the FBS.
If Texas can take down Kentucky on Saturday and then Texas A&M on Nov. 30, the Longhorns will almost certainly avoid being the road team in a potential first-round game in the College Football Playoff, regardless of what happens in the SEC Championship. This streak would then lead into next season as an impressive feather in the cap of head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Texas and Texas A&M will kick off from College Station at 6:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 30.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Kentucky Wildcats Coach Praises Texas Longhorns: 'No Weaknesses'
MORE: Where Do Texas Longhorns Rank in Latest AP Poll?
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Shares Injury Update on Three Players
MORE: Kick Off Time Announced For Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies