Texas Longhorns Injury Report: Isaiah Bond Trending Down vs. Vanderbilt
AUSTIN -- It appears the Texas Longhorns will be without their top wide receiver in Saturday's ranked SEC matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville.
Texas released its second student-athlete availability report Thursday and downgraded receiver Isaiah Bond from questionable to doubtful as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. He originally suffered the injury in the win over Oklahoma on Oct. 12.
The rest of the report remains the same, as Texas safety Andrew Mukuba is still listed as doubtful with a knee injury.
Here's the updated report for both teams:
When meeting with the media Thursday via Zoom, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian admitted that there's a "fine line" is deciding to rest Bond with the team's second bye week coming after the Vanderbilt game. Texas will have a week off before hosting the Florida Gators on Nov. 9. If Bond sits against the Commodores, he'd have two full weeks to get healthy before the final stretch of SEC play.
"You answered the question for me, there's a fine line in trying to figure that out," Sarkisian said.
With Bond now unlikely to play, Matthew Golden and Ryan Wingo will step into lead roles at receiver while tight end Gunnar Helm will continue to be a top target for quarterback Quinn Ewers.
No. 5 Texas and No. 25 Vanderbilt will kick off on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT.
