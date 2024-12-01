Texas Longhorns OT Kelvin Banks Jr. Suffers Injury vs. Texas A&M Aggies
COLLEGE STATION -- The Texas Longhorns offense suffered a brutal blow in the first half of Saturday's matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Texas star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. suffered a lower-body injury in the first quarter after getting rolled up on while blocking. The injury happened on a 26-yard scramble for Quinn Ewers, who evaded the defense with his legs to convert the 3rd and 10.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian came out to check on Banks, who eventually made his way off the field and into the locker room. Trevor Goosby took Banks' place at left tackle.
Banks is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sarkisian said during training camp that Banks embodies what the Longhorns stand for.
"I just think he represents us at the highest level," Sarkisian said. "To go along with it he's a great football player and he's very calm on the field. Some might say he's reserved, but I see it first hand that he's not, he plays physical and he plays violent. ... "I want him to win every award he can win, be an All-American and a first-round pick. I don't know what else left tackles can do on that front."
The Longhorns will continue to lean on a veteran offensive line that features Jake Majors, Hayden Conner, DJ Campbell and Cam Williams.
