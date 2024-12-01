Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns OT Kelvin Banks Jr. Suffers Injury vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Texas Longhorns star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. headed back to the locker room against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Zach Dimmitt

Oct 26, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

COLLEGE STATION -- The Texas Longhorns offense suffered a brutal blow in the first half of Saturday's matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Texas star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. suffered a lower-body injury in the first quarter after getting rolled up on while blocking. The injury happened on a 26-yard scramble for Quinn Ewers, who evaded the defense with his legs to convert the 3rd and 10.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian came out to check on Banks, who eventually made his way off the field and into the locker room. Trevor Goosby took Banks' place at left tackle.

Banks is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sarkisian said during training camp that Banks embodies what the Longhorns stand for.

"I just think he represents us at the highest level," Sarkisian said. "To go along with it he's a great football player and he's very calm on the field. Some might say he's reserved, but I see it first hand that he's not, he plays physical and he plays violent. ... "I want him to win every award he can win, be an All-American and a first-round pick. I don't know what else left tackles can do on that front."

The Longhorns will continue to lean on a veteran offensive line that features Jake Majors, Hayden Conner, DJ Campbell and Cam Williams.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Could Arch Manning Play vs. Texas A&M Aggies?

MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies Ticket Prices Reach Record Highs

MORE: Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III Throws Shade at Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr.

MORE: Quinn Ewers Receives Back-Handed Compliment from Texas A&M LB

MORE: Steve Sarkisian Updates Quinn Ewers' Ankle Injury

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/News