Texas Longhorns Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns continue to see their first transfer departures of the offseason with the portal opening Monday.
Texas linebacker Derion Gullette is the latest Longhorn to transfer, per an announcement on his X profile.
Here's a look at his statement:
Originally a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, Gullette appeared in wins over UTSA and Colorado State this season. He finished with one solo tackle in each game.
A product of Teague (Texas), Gullette was the No. 36 edge rusher in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' rankings. He received offers from programs like LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ohio State, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Miami, USC and many more. He made an official visit to Texas in June 2022 before committing that August. He signed with the Longhorns on Dec. 21, 2022.
Gullette now joins a grouo of Texas transfer-outs that includes edge rusher Tausili Akana, receiver Johntay Cook and defensive linemen Aaron Bryant and Jaray Bledsoe.
