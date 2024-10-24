Texas Longhorns List Isaiah Bond, Andrew Mukuba on First Injury Report vs. Vanderbilt
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns released their initial student-athlete availability report ahead of Saturday's matchup against the No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores.
Longhorns safety Andrew Mukuba is listed as doubtful for the game after suffering a knee injury in the 30-15 loss to the then-No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs. Receiver Isaiah Bond is still dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable while running back Quintrevion Wisner is probable.
Here's the full report for both teams:
Fortunately for Texas, head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday that Mukuba's injury is not season-ending. It's possible that Mukuba's injury status gets upgraded, as Sarkisian also said that he'd "be questionable this week."
“He’ll be questionable this week," Sarkisian said. "We're going to have to monitor him. We do have the bye after this game before we come back, and we play Florida after that, so we're just gonna monitor him closely this week. But, but again, I'm not gonna put him back out there if he's not ready to go, knowing that I can have a couple more weeks after this to get him healthy, a little similar to the Quinn situation. So we'll look at it, we'll see what it looks like but again, it's nothing that is season-ending or anything of that sort.”
In the loss to Georgia, Mukuba finished with five total tackles (four solo) and had an impressive interception in the first quarter. Through his first seven games at Texas, the Austin native has tallied 25 total tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups.
The Longhorns will kick off against Vanderbilt from Nashville on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
