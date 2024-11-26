Duke QB Maalik Murphy Faces Internal Discipline for NSFW Celebration
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy has paved a new path for himself during his first year with the Duke Blue Devils while simultaneously putting the program in position for its first 10-win season in over a decade.
His confidence has gone up a notch as a result. That much was obvious in Saturday's 31-28 win over Virginia Tech, as Murphy threw three touchdowns, all to receiver Eli Pancol. The first was an 86-yard on Duke's first offensive snap of the game, which cited Murphy to deliver a viral-worthy celebration. With a huge smile on his face, he threw up a pair of middle fingers to the crowd while running down the field.
Duke head coach Manny Diaz said Monday that Murphy will face discipline "internally" for the celebration. According to Diaz, the middle fingers were a result of some playful trash talk in practice from offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer, who apparently told Murphy "you can flick me off" if he completes a post for a touchdown during the game.
Murphy did exactly that, but probably regrets the celebration choice.
Still, his confidence and joy didn't falter against the Hokies. He found Pancol for a 77-yard touchdown on Duke's next drive, which set the table for Murphy to finish with a career-high 332 yards through the air. Murphy overcame three interceptions in the win.
Headed into the regular-season finale, Murphy has gone 228 of 387 passing for 2,698 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interception during his first year at Duke. He transferred from Texas this past offseason after spending two seasons in Austin. During his time as a Longhorn, Murphy went 40 of 71 passing for 477 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions across seven appearances and two starts. Murphy left the team to enter the portal before Texas played in the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Washington in January.
Despite his early departure, Murphy was crucial for Texas' run to the CFP. When Quinn Ewers exited due to injury in the win over Houston last season, Murphy entered the fold and steadied the offense en route to a 28-21 victory. He started the next two games against BYU and Kansas State, both homes win for the Longhorns that propelled them to a Big 12 title and CFP berth.
