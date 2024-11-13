Texas Longhorns Men's Basketball Signs 4-Star Top-50 2025 Recruit
AUSTIN -- Texas men's basketball signed four star top-50 prospect John Clark on National Signing Day.
Houston native Clark is a 6 ft 9 in forward who plays at Link Academy in Missouri, previously playing at Klein Cain High School from his freshman to junior season. Clark is ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 37 overall prospect by 247 Sports Composite, No. 38 by On3, No. 40 by ESPN, and No. 42 by Rivals.
“John Clark brings a unique blend of finesse and power to the court and the kind of versatility that’s crucial to succeed in the SEC,” said recruiting analyst Blue Zertuche of Great American Shoot-Out, per media release. “He can score with touch around the rim but isn’t afraid to use his physicality when needed. John’s skill set has shown consistent growth over the past few years. Playing against top-tier, athletic competition in the SEC will only accelerate his development, helping him refine his game even further.”
This is the second consecutive year the Longhorns recruit out of Link Academy, the latest being star forward Tre Johnson. The boarding school in Branson, Mo. is known for its sports teams, specifically its basketball program, which won the National Championship in 2023.
As a junior at Klein Cain, Clark averaged 17.8 points and 13.1 rebounds per game while converting 61 percent from the floor, leading all 6A players in Texas in rebounds per game and double-doubles with 22.
His list of honors includes an All-Adidas Performer recognition on the 2024 Adidas 3SSB circuit this past summer while competing for T.J. Ford Elite and a spot on the All-Greater Houston Boys Basketball second team by the Houston Chronicle.
Clark is the first signing for the Longhorns in this recruiting cycle.
