Two Texas Longhorns Among PFF's Highest-Graded Freshmen in Week 11
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns put together arguably their most complete game of the season in Saturday's 49-17 win over the Florida Gators on the Forty Acres.
The blowout nature of the contest allowed a wide variety of players to contribute, including some young freshman. Texas fans have become accustomed to seeing linebacker Colin Simmons and receiver Ryan Wingo as the top freshmen week in and week out, but it was running back Jerrick Gibson and linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith that were two of the most notable freshman to show out this time around, and they were recognized accordingly on Pro Football Focus' official grades.
PFF released its list of the 10 highest-graded true freshman in college football during Week 11 and included both Smith and Gibson. Smith had the third-highest grade (80.6) while Gibson had the ninth-highest grade (76.8).
Smith was also the highest-graded true freshman linebacker in Week 11. He finished with a career-high five total tackles and an interception against the Gators.
As for Gibson, he had the best game of his young career. Despite losing a fumble in the second half, he still finished with 16 carries for a career-high 100 yards and a touchdown.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said it was an emphasis to get Gibson some extended action after he had seen his playing time decrease during the start of SEC play.
"It was a real conscious effort coming into the game to say, 'Hey, let's see Jerrick back in the fold of what it looked like earlier in the year when he kind of had to play, because I think he provides a little different change of pace for us," Sarkisian said. "It's a little bit more of a downhill physical running style."
Smith and Gibson will look to build off of their performances when the Longhorns visit the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday in Fayetteville.
