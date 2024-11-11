Quinn Ewers Earns Multiple Weekly Honors After Florida Trashing
AUSTIN -- Following Texas' trashing of the Florida Gators, quarterback Quinn Ewers put his name in a pair of weekly award lists.
Ewers recorded a series of season highs against the Gators, including the most passing yards with 333, the longest pass at 50 and five passing touchdowns. The five passing touchdowns marked the new program record.
"Is that what it was? I had no idea," Ewers said. "But, you know I went up to Coach Sark joking like, ‘Already? Come on now.’ It was fun being out there, I mean, it always is.”
Ewers was named to the Davey O'Brien Award "Great 8" quarterbacks list for the second time this year, also being named to the award's pre-season watchlist. He was also named the East-West Shrine Bowl Monday Morning Quarterback.
Program-wise, Ewers was among the six players named Players of the Game for Texas.
These are just two additions to an already full list of awards the quarterback has received in 2024, which include SEC Offensive Player of the Week, Manning Award Star of the Week, and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week. These are, however, his first awards since missing two games due to injury, being named to other top-25 lists in the meantime.
The Longhorn quarterback still has his name on the Heisman watchlist, though the odds have gone down to +4000, tied with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at eighth place. Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter leading the pack.
Texas defeated Florida 49-17 and will head to Fayetteville next to face Arkansas this Saturday.
