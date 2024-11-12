Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Named Semifinalist for Major Award
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has been up and down so far this season.
But now he seems to be hitting his stride.
On Tuesday, Ewers was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award Collegiate Player of the Year alongside 15 other players, which goes to the nation's most outstanding player.
Ewers is the first Longhorn semifinalist for the accolade since former Bijan Robinson in 2022, and hopes to become the first winner of the award for Texas since Colt McCoy in 2009. Should Ewers indeed win the honors, he would join Tommy Nobis (1965), Ricky Williams (1998), Vince Young (2005) and McCoy as the only winners in school history.
Earlier this week, Ewers was also named to the Davey O'Brien, as well as the East-West Shrine Bowl Monday Morning Quarterback for his performance against Florida.
In that game, Ewers completed 19 of 27 passes for a season-high 333 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes while leading the Longhorns to a 49-17 win at home.
"I thought Quinn played fantastic today, and I thought he played great two weeks ago against Vanderbilt. He had a little bit of bad luck with some tip balls, but he was on point again today. We had, unfortunately, a couple drops for him, but he was on point. He really navigated the offense, as much as it was just throwing the ball. I just felt like our rhythm, our tempo, the intent in which we were playing the game, the ball was going to the right, guys on time. They were catchable balls where they could run with it. So I just think he's coming into this game with a real sense of confidence."
That performance came on the heels of one of his best outs of the season two weeks ago against Vanderbilt. Before that, Ewers had struggled in his previous two starts vs. Oklahoma and Georgia and was even benched at one point vs. the Bulldogs in favor of Arch Manning.
However, he has been able to rebound since, putting together two of his better performances in back-to-back weeks, while leading the Longhorns to a pair of SEC wins.
And it appears he has his swagger back as a result.
"It does a lot for the confidence, for sure," Ewers said. "Going out there and executing the way that we did as a whole, who wouldn't be confident after that performance from the whole offense?"
For the season, Ewers has completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 1,722 yards with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.
