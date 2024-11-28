Quinn Ewers Listed on First Injury Report vs. Texas A&M Aggies
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have included Quinn Ewers on the initial student-athlete availability report for Saturday's matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Ewers, who suffered an ankle injury in the win over the Kentucky Wildcats, is currently listed as probable after undergoing an MRI. The rest of the report remains the same for Texas.
Here's the full report for both teams:
ESPN's Pete Thamel said Tuesday on SportCenter that Ewers has been "rehabbing feverishly" after suffering the injury.
"I was told it's a low-grade ankle sprain for Quinn Ewers that is going to be lingering into that Texas A&M game," Thamel said. "Sources told me today that Quinn Ewers is still slated to start for the Longhorns in College Station on Saturday night. I've been told he's rehabbing feverishly. ... So the reality for Quinn Ewers is that he won't be 100 percent on Saturday, but he's working to be the best version of himself."
Ewers said after the Kentucky game that his ankle was "a little tender."
"It's just a little tender," Ewers said. "Just got to do as much treatment as I can. We were around the 50-yard line, and I stepped up and kind of took off running a little bit, and then kind of got hip-drop tackled, and I think he kind of just rolled up on it a little bit. But it's football and stuff like that happens."
This season, Ewers has gone 189 of 278 passing for 2,089 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's added one touchdown on the ground.
