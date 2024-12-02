Longhorns Country

Steve Sarkisian Explains Why He Pulled Longhorns Players Away from Texas A&M Logo

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian commented on why he didn't allow his players to stay on the Texas A&M Aggies logo and plant their flag, like many other rivalry games on Saturday.

Isa Almeida

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Jake Majors (85) celebrates the 17-7 win over Texas A&M in the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.
Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Jake Majors (85) celebrates the 17-7 win over Texas A&M in the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Following the Texas Longhorns win over the Texas A&M Aggies, head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed why the Longhorns didn't plant their flag in the rival team's logo.

The discussion started because earlier in the day, unranked Michigan defeated No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus. After claiming their fourth consecutive win against the Buckeyes, the Wolverines planted their flag in the middle of the field, on Ohio State's logo. The action resulted in Buckeye players attempting to remove the flag and multiple altercations between the team and fans, with police getting involved.

In Rivalry Week, things tend to get heated. Michigan wasn't the only team to do so, as NC State defeated UNC and Florida beat Florida State, fights broke out for similar reasons. Despite being arguably the most awaited game of the week, Texas didn't do the same after defeating hosts Texas A&M.

"There is a way to win it with class," Sarkisian said. "I just didn't think it was the right thing to do...We shouldn't be planting any flags on their logo."

It's not like the idea didn't go through the heads of Longhorn players, as many agglomerated on top of the Texas A&M logo, but Sarkisian was quick to pull the players away.

Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler both praised Sarkisian's actions in the broadcast.

"Good job by Sark," Herbstreit said. "Off the logo, here we go, no need for that. We can celebrate in other areas. That's how you handle that."

"Police are also protecting that logo," Fowler agreed. "Yeah take your victory. And flip it forward. And play for bigger things now."

Sarkisian mentioned the Ohio State-Michigan fight in his post-game interview, and claimed he didn't want Kyle Field to see the same altercations.

If the opposite ever happens at DKR, Sarkisian hopes the rivals can present the same respect.

