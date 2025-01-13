Texas Longhorns Star WR Declares for NFL Draft
The Texas Longhorns saw their 2024 season come to an end at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl. Unfortunately, that was the final game that quite a few Texas stars will play with the program.
One of those stars has now declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN, star wide receiver Matthew Golden has declared for the draft. He was the team's leading receiver this season.
Losing Golden will obviously be a very difficult hole to fill. He was an absolute star all season long for the Longhorns.
During the 2024 campaign, Golden ended up catching 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. He would have been an elite weapon for Arch Manning next season, but he should have a very bright future ahead in the NFL.
Golden ended up playing his final season with Texas, but he was a production wide receiver for the Houston Cougars for two years prior to joining the Longhorns.
Throughout his entire three-year college career, Golden racked up 134 receptions for 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Currently, Golden is being projected as a likely third-round pick. He could rise or fall depending on what kind of pre-draft work he can put in.
Bleacher Report has also made an interesting NFL comparison for the Texas star. They have compared him to Darius Slayton, a wide receiver currently playing for the New York Giants.
All of that being said, Golden is gone and the Longhorns will need a new wide receiver to step into the No. 1 role in 2025. Hopefully, there will be a player ready for that challenge to give Manning a top weapon to work with.
