Lone Star Showdown Injury Report: Where does Quinn Ewers Stand?
With less than two hours to go before kickoff, the Southeastern conference released the last injury report for the Lone Star Showdown between Texas and Texas A&M.
A major change from the previous report is the absence of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Ewers suffered a minor injury in last week's matchup and spent the week recovering while listed as "probable" in the report. His presence in the list gave space to speculations on whether Arch Manning would be taking the starter role, but from what it seems, Ewers is QB1 one last time in the regular season.
College GameDay Insider Pete Thamel talked about Ewers in the morning show.
"Sources have told me that he is dealing with a high ankle sprain and that he is not going to be 100% tonight," Thamel said.
Check out the full report for both teams:
All four players in the Longhorn report are confirmed to be out, and have been out for multiple games. For the Aggies, three are going to be a last-minute evaluation.
Running back Le'Veon Moss might be one of the biggest losses for Texas A&M. Moss leads the Aggies in with 769 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Defensive back Will Lee III has also brought in solid statistics for the team with 29 solo tackles, two assisted and one defensive interception in 11 games played.
If Pete Thamel is right and Quinn Ewers is not 100%, there is a chance Texas fans see Arch Manning in the field for the most important game of the season, but it looks like Ewers will get the starting role.
Texas vs. Texas A&M kicks off at 6:30 p.m.
