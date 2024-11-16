Texas Longhorns Survive in Fayetteville vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
The rivalry matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks is rarely and easy one for either side.
That continued to be the case in 2024, with No. 3 Texas escaping Fayetteville with a 20-10 win, moving the Horns to 9-1 on the season.
And once again, it was the defense that carried day for Texas.
In the first quarter, Texas got off to yet another slow start offensively, managing just 18 yards on their first eight plays, with two punts.
Quinn Ewers then finally got into a rhythm on drive No. 3, helping to march the Horns 61 yards on six plays, culminating in a 20-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Golden for their first score of the game.
However, that's where the issues began to set in for the Texas offense, with the unit scoring just two field goals over the next two quarters to keep Arkansas alive.
The Hogs were then able to make it a game in the third quarter with a Ja'Quinden Jackson touchdown run, making it a one-possession game, followed by another Arkansas field goal one drive later to make the score 13-10 Texas.
Fortunately for the Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian had an answer.
On the very next drive, the Texas offense marched right down the field for a statement touchdown on a pass from Ewers to Golden for their second scoring connection of the game. It was a score that not only gave Texas momentum but forced the Arkansas offense - which was trailing by two scores with less than 10 minutes to go - to press offensively,
And that is when the Longhorns defense took advantage, with Alfred Collins forcing a fumble which was recovered by Michael Taaffee, and taking over at the Texas 39.
Using that momentum, the Longhorns then made yet another statement, going on a 14-play, 43-yard drive and taking the remaining 6:16 off the clock to seal the win.
Statistically, it was far from the best offensive day of the season for Texas, with Ewers passing for just 176 yards on 20 of 32 passing, and averaging 5.5 yards per pass.
However, the Horns still managed to control the vast majority of the game - thanks in large part to their timely running game.
That said, the true star of the show for Texas on Saturday was the defense, which allowed just 74 yards of total offense from Arkansas in the first half, and 231 yards for the game. The defense also held the Hogs to just 84 yards on the ground and 2.6 yards per rush, and 149 yards through the air.
They also sacked Arkansas QB Taylen Green six times, had six tackles for loss and forced two turnovers.
The Longhorns will be back on the field next weekend in Austin when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats.
Kick off is set for 11 am.
