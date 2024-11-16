Jahdae Barron Powers Texas Longhorns to Halftime Lead vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
The Texas Longhorns headed in halftime of Saturday's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville with a 10-0 lead after fighting off a sluggish start offensively thanks to some continued strong play by the defense.
Jahdae Barron's four interception of the year in the first quarter set Texas up for a 20-yard touchdown grab from receiver Matthew Golden before Bert Auburn added a 39-yard field goal two drives later.. Aside from the turnover, the Longhorns forced five punts on the rest of Arkansas' drives. Barron finished the first half with the four total tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and the interception.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers faced heavy pressure often in the pocket and was sacked twice. He missed a few routine throws and nearly had his first pass intercepted, but the ball tipped into the hands of Isaiah Bond for a 17-yard gain.
Despite an up-and-down start, Ewers finished the first half 15 of 23 passing for 100 yards, one touchdown and no picks. His score to Golden came as a result of a bust in the Arkansas' secondary. The Houston transfer has now caught seven touchdowns this season. However, it was Silas Bolden that led the Longhorns in receiving at halftime with three catches for 33 yards and one punt return for 12 yards.
The Razorbacks got nothing going on offense, as Texas got one sack each from Trey Moore, Colin Simmons, Barron and Alfred Collins.
Looking to get back into scoring position ahead of the two-minute timeout, back-to-back catches for loss by Wisner and Blue set Texas way out Auburn's range. The Longhorns forced a quick three-and-out but Ewers was sacked on third down once again.
Arkansas will receive the second half kickoff.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns In For Major Challenge With Arkansas QB Taylen Green
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Gives Praise to Young Texas Longhorns Players
MORE: 4-Star CB Graceson Littleton Commits to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Has Blunt Message For Texas Longhorns Schedule Detractors
MORE: Texas Longhorns List Two Players as Doubtful vs. Arkansas Razorbacks