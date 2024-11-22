Texas Longhorns Survive Syracuse Orange in Brooklyn
The Texas Longhorns survived the Syracuse Orange to secure a 70-66 win in Brooklyn Thursday night to kick off the UKG Legends Classic at Barclays Center.
In what was essentially a road game on a neutral court for Texas, the Longhorns held off the Orange despite blowing a 16-point second half and an off night for true freshman guard Tre Johnson, who finished with 16 points on 4 of 18 shooting. He scored eight points in the final four minutes and went 7 of 8 from the foul line.
“He’s a guy that can close the game out at the foul line," Texas head coach Rodney Terry said, per Brian Davis of A to Z Sports. "He’s going to learn through these experiences, and I’m telling you, he’s going to close games out for us.”
Arthur Kaluma tied Johnson for the team lead with 16 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four assists before fouling out late. Chendall Weaver made big plays on both ends down the stretch and finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals.
The win marked the first for Texas over a Power 5 opponent this season. The Longhorns will await the winner of St. Joseph's vs. Texas Tech for a matchup on Friday night.
J.J. Starling had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Orange but it was Eddie Lampkin Jr. that turned things around for Syracuse with 14 points, five rebounds and six assists. The difference in the game for Syracuse was the Orange going 9 of 18 from the free throw line
The Longhorns jumped out to a 9-0 lead after an early triple from Johnson. Starling finally broke the scoring seal for the Orange with a 3 of his own at the 15:58 mark. Tramon Mark then made his season debut and hit two quick triples to help build the lead to as many as 16 in the first half. Syracuse cut it down to 41-30 at halftime after a 3-pointer from Donnie Freeman in the final seconds of the half.
Kaluma led the way at halftime with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. His presence as a distributor in the paint along with being a physical presence down low against the Syracuse zone made a major difference for Texas.
Weaver got to the rim and hit a 3-pointer within the first two minutes of the second half for five quick points but Syracuse methodically cut into the lead as both teams went on scoring droughts.
Lampkin scored seven straight points for his own 7-0 run to completely flip momentum in favor of the Orange, which had cut the lead to 50-44.
An eventual 14-2 run got the Orange to within one at 52-51 after Texas had led by as many as 16 in the second half. Aside from Lampkin's performance on the block, Bell's strong play and hustle on both ends was an x-factor for Syracuse to get back into the game. A free throw from Lampkin gave Syracuse its first lead of the game at the 4:07 mark of the second half.
Despite a cold shooting night, Johnson continued to get to his spots in the midrange and drew some key fouls late. He made six free throws and hit a turnaround jumper in the closing minutes to ice the Orange.
The Longhorns will now have a one-day prep for either St. Joe's or Texas Tech. If the Red Raiders advance, it will set up a heated rivalry matchup in Brooklyn Friday night.
