Texas Longhorns Guard Jordan Pope Hits Major Milestone
AUSTIN -- With a pair of free throws in the second half of Saturday's 89-43 win over Mississippi Valley State, Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope hit a major career milestone.
A transfer from Oregon State, Pope's 10 points in the win put him at the 1,000-point mark in his college career. He entered the game with 990 career points.
Pope was officially recognized by the PA announcer at the Moody Center after the game was over, and his teammates celebrated as a result.
When meeting with the media via Zoom on Thursday, Pope admitted that he's been in a bit of a slump to start the season. He entered Saturday averaging 8.3 points per game despite tallying 17.6 points per contest last year at Oregon State.
"I'm in a bit of a funk right now," Pope said. " ... Don't lose my confidence. That's the biggest thing. Just to trust my work. Keep my head and just keep trusting it. I'm getting a lot of good looks. ... The biggest thing is, don't overthink it."
Pope was down to Texas and Texas A&M during the recruiting process. Texas Longhorns on SI asked him about this decision when he met with the media in September.
"Both teams had a high interest in me," Pope said. "Both teams provided a great pitch in terms of how I might fit or work with the team. So from that standpoint, that's what drew my interest. And then obviously the coaching staff from here and there, I likeed a lot. The visit was great, but ultimately, I thought (Texas) was the better place."
